EDF to review case for keeping open UK nuclear plants set to close in 2024















LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - France’s EDF (EDF.PA) will review whether there is a case to keep open the Hartlepool and Heysham 1 nuclear power plants in Britain beyond their current expected closure date in 2024, the company said on Wednesday.

EDF said a review would be made in the coming months and that its ambitions is for them to generate power for longer if possible.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.