EDF says partners must decide on Taishan reactor shutdown

The company logo for Electricite de France (EDF) is seen in Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - State-controlled French power company EDF (EDF.PA) on Thursday said that it was up to its TNPJVC venture partner to decide whether or not China's Taishan nuclear reactor - at the centre of concerns over leaks - needs to be shut down or not.

"Analysis of the data available to EDF on fuel rod loss of sealing indicates that the situation is evolving; as such it is being continuously monitored by the operator," said EDF.

"On the basis of the analyses carried out, EDF's operating procedures for the French nuclear fleet would lead EDF, in France, to shut down the reactor in order to accurately assess the situation in progress and stop its development. In Taishan, the corresponding decisions belong to TNPJVC."

