EDF sees four more reactors repaired by end of year















PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - EDF expects to finish repair works at four more of its reactors by the end of this year, the head of the company's nuclear fleet said on Thursday.

He said works to repair corrosion problems at the Penly 1 reactor should be completed in November, while the Chooz 1, Chooz 2 and Civaux 2 reactors should be fixed between now and the end of 2022.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Silvia Aloisi











