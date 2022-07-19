EDF shares rise 15% after France details buyout plan

A general view shows the cooling towers and the reactors of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Cattenom, France, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares in debt-laden utility EDF (EDF.PA) rose 15% on Tuesday as they resumed trading after the French government unveiled a 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) buyout offer that gives it full control over Europe's biggest nuclear power operator.

At 0705 GMT, EDF shares were up 15.3% at 11.79 euros.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the 12 euros per share price offer represented a 53% premium to the closing price of EDF shares on July 5, the day before the government announced its intention to fully nationalise the group. read more

EDF shares had closed at 10.2250 euros on July 12, the last day of trading before they were suspended.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

