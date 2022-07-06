EDF shares rise after French PM says state will nationalise company

1 minute read
1/3

Steam rises from cooling towers of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Belleville-sur-Loire, France October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in French power group EDF (EDF.PA) spiked by as much as 8% on Wednesday after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told parliament the state aimed to fully nationalise the debt-laden utility in which it already holds over 80%.

EDF shares traded 5.1% higher at 1344 GMT. read more

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

