EDF shares surge as France eyes nationalisation cost of EDF at more than 8 bln euros

Steam rises from cooling towers of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Belleville-sur-Loire, France October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - EDF (EDF.PA) shares surged higher on Tuesday, after two sources told Reuters that the French government was poised to pay more than 8 billion euros ($8 billion) to bring the power giant back under full state control. read more

EDF shares were up 6% in early session trading, the best perfomer on France's SBF-120 (.SBF120) equity index which was down 0.8%.

One of the sources said the cost of buying the 16% stake the French state does not already own could be as high as almost 10 billion euros, when accounting for outstanding convertible bonds and a premium to current market prices. EDF and the economy ministry declined to comment on the Reuters report.

The French government, which already has 84% of EDF, announced last week that it would nationalise the company, which would give it more control over a revamp of the debt-laden group while contending with a European energy crisis.

($1 = 0.9991 euros)

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

