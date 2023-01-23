EDF's Framatome asks watchdog for more time to change nuclear vessel head at Flamanville

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Framatome, a unit French power group EDF (EDF.PA), has asked nuclear safety watchdog ASN to grant it a delay for changing the nuclear vessel head at the Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor, the head of ASN said on Monday.

The Flamanville EPR reactor, which is already a decade behind schedule and has been dogged by repeated cost overruns, is now expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2024 and cost 13.2 billion euros ($14.40 billion), EDF said in December.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

