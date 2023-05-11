EDF's French nuclear output up nearly 15% in April

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's (EDF.PA) French reactors in April rose 14.7% year on year to 25.0 terawatt hours (TWh), up 3.2 TWh from the same month in 2022, the utility said on Thursday.

EDF said on its website that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 110.2 TWh, down 2.8% from the same period last year, because of outages caused by stress corrosion and the effects of labour strikes in March and April.

The French utility said its April nuclear power output in Britain was down 22.7% year on year at 3 TWh. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 11.9 TWh, down 21.6% from the same period last year.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.