Edison International beats profit estimates on higher electricity rates

July 27 (Reuters) - Utility firm Edison International (EIX.N) on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit as higher electricity prices helped the company cushion a rise in borrowing costs.

Adjusted profit came in at $1.01 per share for the quarter ended June 30, above analysts' estimates of 96 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Utility companies use General Rate Case (GRC) proceedings to increase consumer electricity prices. The proceedings initiated by utility firms with utility commissions allege a revenue shortfall and ask for an increase in rates on the basis of its total cost of providing service.

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE) and Edison Energy Group. SCE delivers electricity to about 15 million customers across the southern, central, and coastal region of the state.

"We are targeting 5% to 7% EPS growth for 2025 through 2028, which provides a path toward $7 EPS potential for 2028," said CEO Pedro J. Pizarro.

The company's quarterly revenue fell 1.1% to $3.96 billion, below estimates of $4.28 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company reiterated its 2023 profit forecast of between $4.55 and $4.85 per share.

Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.