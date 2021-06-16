Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Edison seeks financial investor for up to 49% of renewable arm - CEO to paper

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Edison, owned by France's EDF (EDF.PA), plans to sell a stake of between 30-49% in its renewable energy arm to a financial investor, its Chief Executive Nicola Monti told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

The comments confirm what Reuters wrote in a source-based report in early May.

Monti added the company planned to invest around 3 billion euros ($3.64 billion) between now and 2030 to raise its wind and solar power capacity to 4 gigawatts (GW) from 1 GW.

Monti gave a separate interview to financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Elisa Anzolin

