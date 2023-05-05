Edison ups 2023 core profit forecast after solid Q1















May 4 (Reuters) - Energy group Edison (EDNn.MI) on Friday forecast core earnings to rise to between 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) and 1.6 billion euros this year after reporting a 52.4% first-quarter jump.

The company controlled by France's EDF (EDF.PA) said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 544 million euros in the first quarter, lifted by sales to the end market and its gas operations.

However, Edison flagged that first-quarter revenue fell by about 13% owing to a drop in the volumes of natural gas sold.

(This story has been refiled to change the day of the week from Thursday to Friday in paragraph 1)

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

