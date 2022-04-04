EEX cautions against interference with market forces as energy price soar

The headquarters of the European Energy Exchange (EEX), world's biggest online power trading platform is pictured during evening light in a centre-of-town high-rise office building in Leipzig, Germany April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (DB1Gn.DE) on Monday cautioned against policymakers interfering in the price setting role of energy bourses as Russia's invasion of Ukraine plays havoc with European fuel markets.

Amid soaring gas prices, the European Commission has to reconcile calls for joint gas buying, storage and retail pricing strategies with the need to safeguard the liberalised and competitive state of the market and the functioning of demand and supply signals. read more

Proposals to interfere with the price formation process, as currently put forward by some European Union member states, should be treated with the "highest caution", the EEX, part of Deutsche Boerse, said in a communication reflecting discussions in its council for rules and regulations.

The executive of the EU bloc is working closely with member states to prepare for any gas shortages after Germany and Austria declared an "early warning" following policymakers' rejection of Moscow's demand that foreign buyers pay with roubles.

"Shutting down exchanges, limiting certain trading strategies or capping wholesale market prices would not change the market’s valuation of the underlying commodity," said the EEX.

"If market price formation at exchanges was restricted, market participants would move away from transparent trading venues to unsecured and non-transparent ways of trading," it added.

No EU country has yet raised an alarm it is facing a supply emergency. read more

EEX also said that as a consequence of the volatile market environment in power and gas, trade margins that must be deposited with its clearing house, ECC, have increased significantly, which poses a challenge for trading participants. read more

In light of the situation, the ECC was allowing carbon emissions allowances (EUAs) as collateral for margin requirements, and had reduced minimum holding periods before deposited EUAs become eligible as margin credits, it said.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan

