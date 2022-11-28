EEX exchange to host German carbon auctions for another 3 years

Companies Deutsche Boerse AG Follow















OSLO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) (DB1Gn.DE) has won the tender to host auctions of emission allowances on behalf of the German government for three years from 2024, extending its current mandate, the Leipzig-based exchange said on Monday.

Starting in January 2024 for a period of three years, the EEX will continue to conduct the weekly auctions on behalf of Germany within the framework of the EU emissions trading system (EU ETS), it specified.

There is also an option to extend the agreement by another two years, the EEX said.

The EEX has been hosting German ETS auctions since January 2010, with the current contract expiring at the beginning of January 2024.

The exchange also hosts auctions of emission allowances on behalf of the European Commission and 25 participating EU member states as well as for Poland and Northern Ireland.

