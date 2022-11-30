Egypt closes $1.1 bln renewable power deals with AMEA Power - cabinet















DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government closed agreements with Emirate's AMEA Power to build two renewable power stations with a capacity of 1000 megawatts in a $1.1 billion deal, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The projects, generating wind and solar power, will take place in Egypt's Aswan and Red Sea regions. They have secured international funding and will be operated by AMEA Power, the cabinet added.

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Riham Alkousaa











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.