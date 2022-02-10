Egypt natural gas exports to reach 7.5 mln tonnes this fiscal year -minister

Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, arrives for a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's natural gas exports are expected to rise to 7.5 million tonnes by the end of this fiscal year, Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on Thursday.

Egypt's gas exploration plan for the fiscal year 2022/2023 is expected to add 450 million cubic feet to gas production per day and 17,200 barrels per day of gas condensates, the minister added.

The country's investments in gas exploration and production will exceed $1.6 billion both this year and next, Molla said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.