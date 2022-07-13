Egypt raises domestic fuel prices in quarterly review -statement

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's fuel pricing committee in a quarterly review on Wednesday raised domestic fuel prices by 0.50 Egyptian pounds for 80-octane, 92 octane petrol, and diesel while 95-octane petrol was raised by 1 pound, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol were raised to 8 EGP ($0.4244), 9.25 EGP ($0.4907) and 10.75 EGP ($0.5703) per litre, respectively, while the diesel price reached 7.25 EGP, effective from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday.

($1 = 18.8500 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Jason Neely

