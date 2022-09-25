Egypt's 2021-2022 natural gas and LNG export revenue hits $8 billion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Flames shoot out of a chimney at Petroleum and Natural Gas company factories by a salt lake at the Wadi al-Qamar (Moon Valley) along a highway of Alexandria, Egypt December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export revenue reached $8 billion in its 2021/22 fiscal year after volumes increased by 7.2 million tonnes, the Egyptian cabinet said on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement did not include comparative numbers for the previous fiscal year. Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Egypt earns about $500 million monthly from natural gas exports and aims to raise that figure to $1 billion "in the coming period", Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in a statement last week.

Egypt has been pushing to maximise its exports of natural gas to generate foreign currency revenue after coming under financial pressure due to the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The government says gas exports have been boosted after the it introduced an electricity rationing plan in August.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke and David Evans

