A worker fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in Cairo, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's bill for subsidising fuel fell to 17 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.09 billion) from 128 billion pounds four years ago, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Thursday.

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moamen Saeed Attallah; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.