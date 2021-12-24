Energy
Egypt's Petroleum Corporation signs $1 bln oil-exploration agreement with Eni
1 minute read
CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has signed an agreement with Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta regions worth "not less than $1 billion" of investments, the petroleum ministry said on Friday.
The agreement also included a commitment from Eni to additionally spend "not less than $20 million" to drill 4 wells, the ministry added in a statement.
Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.