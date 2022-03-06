Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday.

"The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Catherine Evans

