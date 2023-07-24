Egypt's Zohr gas field to reach $15 bln in investments in three years -government

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Total investments in Egypt's Zohr gas field has reached $12 billion and is expected to hit $15 billion in three years, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"The field is operating in full capacity while news of technical issues is incorrect", it said.

Work is underway on the field's 20th well which is expected to produce 2.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), according to the statement.

Zohr was discovered in 2015 by Italy's Eni and began output in late 2017. It holds an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The gas field in the Mediterranean is a joint venture between Eni, Rosneft, BP, Mubadala Petroleum as well as the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool

