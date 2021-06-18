Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EIG-led consortium closes $12.4 bln Aramco pipelines deal

General view of Aramco tanks and oil pipe at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners said on Friday a consortium it led has closed a deal to buy 49% of Saudi oil producer Aramco's (2222.SE) pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

EIG said the co-investment process for the deal attracted a global group of investors from China, Saudi Arabia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

It included Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, Silk Road Fund, Hassana and Samsung Asset Management, the company said.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

