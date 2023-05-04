Electric utility Pinnacle West reports quarterly loss on higher costs















May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. electric utility company Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW.N) reported a first-quarter loss on Thursday hurt by higher costs.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company, which provides retail electricity to more than 1.3 million homes and businesses through its main subsidiary Arizona public Service (APS), faced higher operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses as it increased its plant assets.

Pinnacle reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a net income of $17 million a year earlier.

"While our 2023 first-quarter O&M expense comparison was higher due to lower-than-normal costs in last year's quarter and the fact we are experiencing the impacts of inflation, we project these costs will normalize throughout the balance of the year," CEO Jeff Guldner said.

The company said the impact of higher costs was partly offset by favourable weather and customer growth in the quarter.

The company saw retail electricity sales growth of 3.6% and robust customer growth of 2% and reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











