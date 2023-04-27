Electric utility Southern Co beats profit estimates on new customers, higher pricing















April 27 (Reuters) - Electric utility Southern Co (SO.N) reported a first-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by the addition of new customers and higher prices.

The company, which operates in states such as Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, added about 11,000 residential electric customers and 6,000 residential gas customers during the quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 79 cents per share in the quarter, beating analysts' estimates of 71 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Southern Co's operating revenue fell 2.5% to $6.5 billion on lower heating demand.

Peer Entergy Corp (ETR.N) missed profit estimates on Wednesday amid unfavorable weather and rising costs.

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.