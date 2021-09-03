Electrical power being restored to PBF Chalmette, Louisiana refinery - sources

HOUSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Electrical power was being restored on Thursday night to PBF Energy's (PBF.N) 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana refinery for the first time since Sunday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

PBF may begin restarting refinery units over the weekend, the sources said, but the process is expected to be slow as the electrical power supply will be reduced due to damage to the power grid from Hurricane Ida.

A PBF spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The Chalmette refinery was knocked out by a power outage on Sunday as Hurricane Ida crossed the New Orleans area. PBF had reduced production on Friday.

PBF is the second refinery to begin restarting after being knocked out by the hurricane, which was one of the most powerful to strike Louisiana.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) began restarting its Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery on Tuesday, Exxon spokesperson Julie King said on that day.

The U.S. Energy Department authorized the release on Thursday of 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the Baton Rouge refinery. read more

On Thursday King said because of transportation interruptions, Exxon requested the crude from the SPR for the refinery, which is restarting as utilities are restored.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.