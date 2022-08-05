Eletrobras shareholders elect new board in key post-privatization move

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday elected its new board of directors, an 11-strong group that will set the firm's post-privatization strategy, a source familiar with the matter said.

The move marks a new beginning for Latin America's largest utility after the government cut its stake in the company to 45% from 72% of the voting capital through a 33.68 billion real ($6.51 billion) privatization share offering. read more

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

