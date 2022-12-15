Eletrobras, Shell mull co-investment in Brazil offshore wind power















SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said on Thursday it has signed a cooperation agreement with Shell (SHEL.L) as they exchange information for a potential co-investment in offshore wind power in Brazil.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the move was part of its diversification strategy in renewable energy.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.