Eletrobras, Shell mull co-investment in Brazil offshore wind power

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said on Thursday it has signed a cooperation agreement with Shell (SHEL.L) as they exchange information for a potential co-investment in offshore wind power in Brazil.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the move was part of its diversification strategy in renewable energy.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks