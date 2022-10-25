Enagas' 9-month net profit rises 15% on asset sales















MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas (ENAG.MC) said on Tuesday its net profit rose 15% to 353 million euros ($348.55 million) in the first nine months of the year from the same period a year earlier thanks to capital gains on the sale of assets.

Total income at Enagas fell 1% in the first nine months, while core operating profit or earnings before interest and taxes declined 16%.

The company booked capital gains worth 249 million euros on the sale of a stake in GNL Quintero, a gas port terminal and a regasification plant in Chile, and 50 million euros on the sale of a minority stake in its renewable unit.

Enagas also booked an impairment worth 134 million euros on its U.S. unit, Tallgrass Energy.

($1 = 1.0128 euros)

(This story has been corrected to change Tallgrass impairment in last paragraph to 134 million euros, not 138 million)

