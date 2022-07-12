Spanish gas grid operator Enagas aims to invest $4.7 bln by 2030

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Enagas expects to invest 4.76 billion euros ($4.77 billion) by 2030 on gas infrastructure, interconnectors, hydrogen development and other projects, the Spanish gas grid operator said on Tuesday.

Under its strategic plan to 2030, the company aims to spend 1.78 billion euros on interconnectors such as an underwater gas pipeline between Spain and Italy and a connection between Spain and Portugal.

Such projects form part of a European plan to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the energy transition.

Enagas plans to spend 690 million euros on renewable hydrogen infrastructure development.

"The strategic plan has one key purpose: to contribute to security of supply and decarbonisation, which are two sides of the same coin," CEO Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri said.

Enagas expects its EBITDA or core earnings adjusted for dividends to reach a 2% compound annual growth rate and a net profit, including capital gains from asset rotation and an impairment related to U.S. firm Tallgrass Energy, of 380-390 million euros.

($1 = 0.9987 euros)

