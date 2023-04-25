Enagas' first quarter net profit falls 21% from same period in 2022

The terminal of Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC is seen at the port of Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas (ENAG.MC) said on Tuesday its net profit fell 21% in the first quarter, hit by lower revenue from its regulated business in Spain.

Net profit was 54.6 million euros ($60.31 million) compared with €69.3 million a year earlier. This compares with expectations of a €58.3 million profit, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9053 euros)

