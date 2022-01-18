Enbridge to build natgas pipe to Glenfarne's Texas LNG export plant

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Glenfarne Group LLC on Tuesday said Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) has agreed to expand the Canadian energy firms Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline to deliver fuel to the Texas LNG export plant Glenfarne is developing in Brownsville.

Under the agreement, Enbridge will add a 10-mile (16.1 kilometer) lateral to the Valley Crossing pipe in Texas to deliver about 0.72 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas to Texas LNG for at least 20 years.

Glenfarne said it plans to make a final investment decision (FID) to build Texas LNG in 2022 that should enable the project to produce first LNG in 2026.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Texas LNG is designed to produce about 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or about 0.53 bcfd of gas. One billion cubic feet is enough gas for about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Glenfarne is different from other U.S. LNG developers because it is also a buyer of LNG for an existing power plant in Colombia and is developing other energy projects in Latin America and Asia expected to consume more LNG in the future.

In addition to producing LNG for its own plants, Glenfarne, has said it also wants to sell LNG to other companies to help finance its projects.

Glenfarne is also developing the 8.8-MTPA Magnolia LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.