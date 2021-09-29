Skip to main content

Energy

Enbridge completes Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, starts linefill

1 minute read

The Enbridge Tower is pictured on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/File Photo

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday it is starting to fill its expanded Line 3 pipeline with oil, marking the completion of a long-delayed replacement project that will increase the capacity of crude deliveries from Canada to U.S. refineries.

The Canadian pipeline operator said the in-service date of the pipeline is Oct. 1.

Line 3, built in the 1960s, carries oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, and was transporting less than it was designed for because of age and corrosion. The replacement project will allow Enbridge to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.

Earlier this month, the company told shippers it will offer 620,000 barrels per day of crude capacity in October, and expects Line 3 will reach full capacity during the fourth quarter. read more

Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

