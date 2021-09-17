Skip to main content

Energy

Enbridge fined $3.32 mln for failure to follow environmental laws -Minnesota regulator

1 minute read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday ordered Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) to pay $3.32 million for failure to follow environmental laws after an investigation of its Line 3 construction activities near the company's Clearbrook Terminal.

"Enbridge breached the confining layer of an artesian aquifer, resulting in an unauthorized groundwater appropriation during the construction of the Line 3 replacement project," DNR said.

