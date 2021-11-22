Energy
Enbridge says pipeline in flood-hit Canada province transporting natural gas above year-ago level
1 minute read
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said Monday it was now transporting more natural gas on its Westcoast natural gas pipeline than it did at this time in 2020, less than a week after the company shut a segment of the pipeline system due to heavy flooding in the British Columbia province.
The pipeline was transporting 1.63 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas as of Monday, above the 100% of total contracted volume transported last year at this time, Enbridge said in a statement.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.