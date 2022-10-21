Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline operating at maximum pressure -Canada regulator

Companies Enbridge Inc Follow















Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Friday said Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Westcoast natural gas pipeline in British Columbia returned to service at licensed maximum operating pressure (MOP) on Oct. 17.

The pipeline was safely returned to service in stages, CER said, after Enbridge shut part of the pipeline as a precautionary measure due to heavy flooding in the province in November. read more

