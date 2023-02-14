EnBW more positive on 2022 results due to better-than-expected energy market















BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) on Tuesday said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to come in above its previously downgraded guidance due to a better-than-expected energy market.

For 2022, EnBW now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.3 billion euros ($3.55 billion), above its guidance in November of up to 2.9 billion euros.

It added that all segments contributed to the positive development, with adjusted EBITDA in the sustainable generation infrastructure segment expected to be well above guidance.

"The main reasons for the variance are a lower than expected negative impact from marking energy derivatives to market and higher earnings from energy trading," said the company.

The original March 2022 guidance for the critical infrastructure system segment could not be achieved, as expected, due to the high cost of reserve power plants, it said.

However, the impact in the fourth quarter was lower than assumed in November due to warm weather at the year's end.

Based on the improved result, EnBW said it expected net profit attributable to shareholders of around 1.7 billion euros, more than four times the previous year's 363.2 million euros.

All figures are preliminary and unaudited, added the company, which said audited annual and consolidated financial statements will be published as planned on March 27.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

