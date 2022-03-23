EnBW steps up efforts to cut Russian supplies of coal, gas

A logo of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG is pictured at the companies headquarters in Karlsruhe, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - Utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) has stepped up efforts to cut Russian coal and gas supplies, its chief executive said on Wednesday, joining German peers in warning that a sudden stop of energy imports could not be compensated.

"As you know, completely replacing procurement in the short term in the event of a theoretical loss of Russian gas is not feasible for us, as it is for most market participants," Frank Mastiaux said in remarks prepared for the group's annual press conference.

EnBW said it got 3.6 million tonnes, or 86%, of its hard coal supply from Russia, adding that while it had started to diversify procurement already at the end of 2021, supply was safeguarded well into the current year via existing stockpiles.

Turning to gas, which includes its VNG (VNG.UL) division, EnBW said that 20% of the 495 terawatt hours it procured last year came via direct agreements with Russian suppliers, adding those volumes would come down from 2023 onwards.

"Germany will continue to rely on gas imports for some time to come," Mastiaux said, adding he welcomed current efforts by economy minister Robert Habeck to seek liquefied natural gas supplies from Qatar. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.