Enel to accelerate growth in renewable energy in Brazil

A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Enel (ENEI.MI) is planning to ramp up its growth in renewable power in Brazil, the company's Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Thursday.

Starace said Enel will focus on solar and onshore wind power, adding it is also studying investing in a solar panel plant in South America.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.