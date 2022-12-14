Enel approves hybrid debt issue for up to 2 bln euros
MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The board of Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) has approved selling one or more subordinated bonds for a total of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) by the end of next year, it said on Wednesday.
The bonds will allow Enel to refinance maturing hybrid loans currently outstanding, it added in a statement.
($1 = 0.9387 euros)
Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini
