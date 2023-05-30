Enel CEO considers replacing CFO Alberto De Paoli -Bloomberg News

Companies Enel SpA Follow

May 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) CEO Flavio Cattaneo is considering restructuring the company's top management, including replacing Chief Financial Officer Alberto De Paoli, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Cattaneo, who was appointed as CEO earlier this month, is considering replacing De Paoli who has spent nearly a decade as the company's CFO, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Stefano De Angelis is said to be the top pick for the post, the report added, with De Paoli likely remaining with the company in an executive position.

Enel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This comes weeks after the Italian government won a vote over who should run the country's largest-listed company after a challenge from London-based hedge fund Covalis Capital failed to gain traction.

