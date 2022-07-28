Enel confirms 2022 targets after broadly flat H1 core profits

People walk outside the ENEL energy company store in Niteroi near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) confirmed on Thursday its full-year targets after its core earnings were broadly unchanged in the first half.

Ordinary core earnings in the first half came in at 8.3 billion euros, down 1.6% compared with the same period last year and in line with an analyst consensus.

Higher costs to produce electricity in Italy and Spain due to a severe drought were partly offset by a good performance of the group's thermal generation business.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.