Enel confirms 2022 targets after broadly flat H1 core profits
MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) confirmed on Thursday its full-year targets after its core earnings were broadly unchanged in the first half.
Ordinary core earnings in the first half came in at 8.3 billion euros, down 1.6% compared with the same period last year and in line with an analyst consensus.
Higher costs to produce electricity in Italy and Spain due to a severe drought were partly offset by a good performance of the group's thermal generation business.
