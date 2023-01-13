Enel could invest up to 5 bln euros using EU energy funds - CEO to paper

Companies Enel SpA Follow















MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) has won 3.5 billion euros ($3.79 billion)of EU recovery funds for energy networks and could invest as much as a further 5 billion euros by also tapping the REPower EU energy funds, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore daily, CEO Francesco Starace said the company could invest between 3-5 billion euros in REPower EU money if the deadline to spend the funds could be extended to 2030 from 2027.

($1 = 0.9227 euros)

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini











