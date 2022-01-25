Energy1 minute read
Enel plans "to copy and paste" Italy solar panel factory in U.S.
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Enel plans to build a solar panel factory in the United States as it rolls out more renewable energy capacity across North America, the group's green power head said.
Enel Green Power Chief Executive Salvatore Bernabei said in a briefing on Tuesday Enel would scale up its solar panel factory in southern Italy to reach 3 gigawatts of capacity.
"Our idea is to copy and paste this to other markets, including the U.S.," he said.
Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak
