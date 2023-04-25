Enel says Oklahoma is top candidate for its US solar panel factory

Companies Enel SpA Follow















April 25 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) on Tuesday said Oklahoma was the leading candidate to become the home of a major U.S. solar panel and cell factory it announced last year.

"We have identified Oklahoma as the leading candidate and we are excited about the possibility to expand our presence in the state," Giovanni Bertolino, head of Enel's U.S. solar manufacturing arm 3Sun USA, said in a statement.

Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese











