Enel sells its stake in Russian unit to local investors

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Enel (ENEI.MI) agreed to sell its 56.43% stake in Enel Russia for around 137 million euros ($144.15 million) to local investors, Italy's top utility said on Thursday.

The sale will have a negative impact on reported group net income of about 1.3 billion euros, mainly driven by the release of currency reserves, Enel said in a statement.

Such accounting effect will not have any impact on ordinary economic results, it added.

Enel said that the deal, signed with Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and private fund Gazprombank-Frezia, is also expected to generate a positive effect on the group's consolidated net debt of about 550 million euros.

($1 = 0.9504 euros)

