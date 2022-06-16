Enel sells its stake in Russian unit to local investors
MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Enel (ENEI.MI) agreed to sell its 56.43% stake in Enel Russia for around 137 million euros ($144.15 million) to local investors, Italy's top utility said on Thursday.
The sale will have a negative impact on reported group net income of about 1.3 billion euros, mainly driven by the release of currency reserves, Enel said in a statement.
Such accounting effect will not have any impact on ordinary economic results, it added.
Enel said that the deal, signed with Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and private fund Gazprombank-Frezia, is also expected to generate a positive effect on the group's consolidated net debt of about 550 million euros.
($1 = 0.9504 euros)
