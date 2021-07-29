Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Enel targets record new green capacity as business returns to pre-COVID levels

A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan headquarters, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility, Enel (ENEI.MI), stuck to guidance for the year as spending jumped 16.3% in the first six months to fuel growth in its core green energy and networks businesses.

Ordinary core earnings in the period fell 4.9% to 8.36 billion euros ($9.9 billion), mainly due to a one-off gain booked last year and currency devaluation, in line with an analyst consensus.

"In the second quarter the group’s performance saw a solid and visible acceleration, taking the main operating values back to pre-COVID levels," Enel CEO Francesco Starace said.

The group added 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable capacity in the first half and said it was targeting a record yearly add-on of 5.8 GW.

Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa (ELE.MC), aims to cut its carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, boosting the renewables capacity it owns to 120 GW.

At the end of June it had almost 50 GW of green capacity and a gross pipeline of renewable projects totalling some 305 GW.

Net debt at the end of June stood at 50.418 billion euros, up 11% from the end of last year due to investments in its Latin American business and currency effects.

($1 = 0.8416 euro)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Matthew Lewis

