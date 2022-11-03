Enel trims net income guidance after Italy's underperformance















MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) trimmed its guidance on 2022 ordinary net income after an underperformance in its home market in the first nine months.

Ordinary net income fell by 9.5% year-on-year to 3 billion euros between January and September as high commodity prices took a toll on the group's retail business, in particular in Italy, the company said on Thursday.

Net debt to end-September increased to 69.7 billion euros from 62.2 billion euros at the end of June.

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir











