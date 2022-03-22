1 minute read
Eneos stops buying Russian crude after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -chairman
TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), has stopped buying crude oil from Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chairman Tsutomu Sugimori said on Tuesday.
However, the Russian supplies Eneos had signed contracts for before February's invasion, are expected to keep arriving in Japan until around April, with no issues on financial settlement and shipment, he told a news conference.
