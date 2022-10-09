Energean begins gas flow testing at Karish field















JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Energean (ENOG.L) has begun pumping gas to its floating production facility in the offshore Karish gas field as part of reverse flow testing procedures approved by the Israeli government, the energy group said on Sunday.

It said the testing phase is an important step in the commissioning process of the so-called FPSO Energean Power facility.

Reporting by James Mackenzie Editing by David Goodman











