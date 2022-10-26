Energean starts production at Israel's Karish gas field

Companies Energean PLC Follow















JERUSALEM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Energean (ENOG.L) has begun production at the Karish offshore gas field and "first gas has been safely delivered", the company said on Wednesday

Israel had granted Energean permission to start production at the Karish natural gas field on Tuesday.

The London-listed energy group had began pumping gas to its floating production facility on Oct. 9 as part of reverse flow testing procedures.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman











